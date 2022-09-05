Rain has been slow to develop across the area on this Labor Day and a lot of the area should avoid the rain through the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop though especially south of I-10. Otherwise it looks like the higher rain chance comes back through the day on Tuesday.

A trough to the west will keep a southwesterly flow aloft over the area. That will mean a similar setup to the past few days where we see waves of rain develop in the southwestern parts of the area and move northeast.

Some days will likely have a bit less coverage than others and that is difficult to point out ahead of time. But the general theme is higher than normal rain chances with a lot of cloud cover through the week. That will keep temperatures generally in the mid 80s for highs over the next few days.