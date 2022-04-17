Rain chances are not too impressive during the early evening hours for most of the area, but we will likely see a few storms develop as we head into Sunday night.

We’ll be watching for shower and storm activity to fire up over south-central and southeast Mississippi, before moving toward the Gulf Coast closer to nightfall.

This activity will likely stay confined to the Northshore. However, strong to severe storms will be possible, so stay alert if any storms do develop nearby. The main threat would be strong wind gusts and hail.

Heading into Monday, the rain clears out and the clouds slowly follow behind, eventually moving out by midday Tuesday. We’ll see the lower to upper 70s on Monday, but drier air will filter in making it feel more comfortable.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s once again for the middle of the week with humid conditions making it feel more like the upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.