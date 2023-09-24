NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dry and unseasonably warm weather is in the forecast as we kick off the first weekend of fall.

All of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi are experiencing extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Unfortunately, it will likely get worse in the coming days and weeks with no significant rain in the forecast.

Rain chances are forecast to increase to around 40 percent Monday and Tuesday, and 50 percent on Wednesday. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day, mainly in the afternoon hours. However, only about half an inch to one inch of rain is expected.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to top out in the 89-92 range over the next few days. High pressure building across the area will provide generally calm conditions for the next week with little to no rain in the forecast.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching Tropical Storm Phillippe and a tropical wave way out in the Atlantic that has a low chance of development. Both of these systems are forecast to remain over open water. There is currently no threat to the Gulf Coast in the near future.

