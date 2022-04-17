Tonight, we’re keeping an eye on some isolated storms that may produce heavy dowpours and gusty winds. We are under a low-end risk for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the WGNO viewing area under a Marginal Risk or Slight Risk (threat levels 1 out of 5 and 2 out of 5, respectively) for severe storms through early Monday morning.

This activity will likely stay confined to the Northshore. However, strong to severe storms will be possible, so stay alert and have ways to receive weather alerts if they are issued. The main threats in any severe storms that develop would be strong wind gusts and hail.

Heading into Monday, the rain clears out and the clouds slowly follow behind, eventually moving out by midday Tuesday. Early morning low temperatures drop into the lower and mid 60s. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 70s on Monday, but it will feel more comfortable as drier air filters in.

Temperatures will be a little cooler on Tuesday, only reaching the mid 70s, but the lower to mid 80s return Wednesday and stick around for the rest of the week. Rain chances remain low for the next several days.