After a mostly sunny start to the day, skies turned partly to mostly cloudy by the late afternoon. A few spots are still dealing with isolated showers and thunderstorms, some of which are on the strong side.

The rain and storms will continue to gradually diminish over the next few hours. Temperatures will stay warm in the upper 80s for most areas. However, those that have seen heavy downpours may see a quicker cool down with temperatures dropping into the 70s.

Skies will be mostly clear by late tonight, allowing for good viewing of the total lunar eclipse. The maximum eclipse will take place at 11:11 p.m.

Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s and low 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain just before sunrise.

Heading into Monday, expect mostly clear skies with high temperatures in the low 90s. Similar conditions can be expected through the work week, with only minimal rain chances to account for a stray shower or two.