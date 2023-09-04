NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After a soggy day across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi, things are finally starting to dry up.

Parts of New Orleans and Slidell saw more than 7 inches of rainfall on Monday, with other locations throughout the region generally seeing 1 to 4 inches.

The rain is desperately needed as extreme drought conditions continue to worsen across the state. Before today, New Orleans was experiencing a rainfall deficit of near 2 feet year-to-date. We’ll be able to see how today’s precipitation impacted the drought in the coming days with the weekly update to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Going into Tuesday, rain chances drop to just around 30 percent, mainly to account for isolated afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday through Friday, rain chances are forecast to be around 20 percent each day with otherwise mostly clear conditions.

High temperatures will remain in the low 90s Tuesday before gradually warming into mid 90s by the second half of the week.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is watching a couple areas of interest near Africa, one of which has a high chance of development over the next seven days. Most weather models show this system developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm by mid-week, but it is too early to tell where it will go after it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

