NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Most of the storms have moved south Thursday evening but we will still have the chance for a few isolated showers or storms tonight. Expect another chance of rain on Friday, with the best chance being on the western side of the area.

Temperatures will continue to be in the low to mid 90s over the next several days. Lower humidity will move in over the weekend making for nicer mornings.

Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen in the Atlantic and is now forecast to top out at category 5 strength. Overall no change in the forecast thinking as it heads northwest and eventually turns north. This will not be an issue for the Gulf.

