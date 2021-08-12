Isolated showers on tap for Friday morning with more widespread chances later in the day

Tropical Depression Fred continues to look weak and disorganized as it moves to the west-northwest at twelve miles an hour. The mountainous terrain of the island of Hispaniola really took a toll on the storm over the past 24 hours and helped push it slightly further north.

The stronger areas of rain and storms are east and southeast of the center leaving very little wrap-around moisture, resembling more of an open wave than a depression.

Fred will remain in an area of stronger upper winds for the next 36 hours and then move into an environment more conducive to further development. Forecast models continue to look for landfall along the Florida panhandle possibly between Apalachicola and Carrabelle sometime on Monday.

Locally over the next few days, we will continue to see above-normal rain chances. Right now the coverage on Friday looks to be a bit less widespread than the past couple of days. Look for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s by late in the morning before rain begins to develop.

Activity will be isolated early and then become a bit more widespread. Look for locally heavy downpours with strong activity as well as frequent lightning.