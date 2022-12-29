We will be ending the week much different than how we started it as warm air continues to move back in. Much of the next couple of weeks look like they will be above normal across the region.

We are seeing a few showers this morning that are quickly moving through the area. Those will not be lasting through the day though and we should see plenty of sun by the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the warm side as we get back into the mid 70s.

Friday will be a rainy day with showers and storms moving through. Some of the rain early on could be locally heavy at times. We also have a low end threat of severe weather so you will want to have a way to get warnings if they are issued.

After that the weekend looks good for New Year’s Eve festivities. Afternoon temps will warm into the low 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.