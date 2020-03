Heads up from Meteorologist Scot Pilié!

Low-end risk for a strong thunderstorm or two north of Lake Pontchartrain tomorrow. Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.

Main risks: gusty winds, lightning, locally heavy downpours. Most of tomorrow looks DRY, but late in the afternoon-evening and early overnight, a line of thunderstorms will be possible.

Again on Saturday, scattered thunderstorms will be possible!