Isolated severe threat possible today. Trending drier by Thursday!

Weather

Heads up! Localized heavy downpours moving into the Bayou/River Parishes. Expect scattered thunderstorms in southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi this afternoon into this evening.

Storm Prediction Center has placed south Louisiana/Mississippi within a MARGINAL(Level 1 out of 5) for an isolated strong/severe thunderstorm today with the remnants of #Beta.

Main risk of localized heavy downpours, 30-45mph winds, and lightning. But, there is the risk for an isolated tornado or two.

The good news? Flash flood watch has been discontinued! Still expecting .5-1.5″ of rainfall, but overall, the flash flood risk looks limited.

After the scattered localized heavy rain today, we will see more sunshine & less rain by tomorrow. Only a 30-40% chance for a few showers early Thursday before improving conditions arrive late Thursday through the weekened.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 83° 75°

Thursday

83° / 69°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 83° 69°

Friday

81° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 70°

Saturday

82° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 82° 71°

Sunday

83° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 83° 71°

Monday

84° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 70°

Tuesday

84° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 84° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

80°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

76°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

