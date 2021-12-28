Isolated severe storm possible this afternoon and evening

Look for spotty storms to develop as we go through the day. These will likely form along and west of the I-55 corridor and then move east and northeast. Storms that develop could produce gusty winds and an isolated tornado. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued and take shelter if one is headed your way.

Otherwise warm and breezy conditions will continue through the next few days.

Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by Sunday.

Rain chances will also be going up the next few days. Look for storms again tomorrow and Thursday. Some storms could be severe Wednesday if they develop enough. Likely the better chances will stay north into central Mississippi.

Overall spotty showers will again be possible Thursday and Friday but it doesn’t look like much, and NYE plans should be fine.