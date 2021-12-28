Isolated severe storm possible this afternoon and evening

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Look for spotty storms to develop as we go through the day. These will likely form along and west of the I-55 corridor and then move east and northeast. Storms that develop could produce gusty winds and an isolated tornado. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued and take shelter if one is headed your way.

Otherwise warm and breezy conditions will continue through the next few days.

Afternoon temperatures will continue in the upper 70s to low 80s over the next several days. We likely won’t see much change until the second half of the weekend with a cold front that looks to move through by Sunday.

Rain chances will also be going up the next few days. Look for storms again tomorrow and Thursday. Some storms could be severe Wednesday if they develop enough. Likely the better chances will stay north into central Mississippi.

Overall spotty showers will again be possible Thursday and Friday but it doesn’t look like much, and NYE plans should be fine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

75° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 75° 71°

Wednesday

80° / 71°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 80° 71°

Thursday

78° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 78° 71°

Friday

78° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 72°

Saturday

78° / 53°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 78° 53°

Sunday

57° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 57° 36°

Monday

49° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 49° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
74°

73°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
73°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
73°

73°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
73°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
73°

73°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
73°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
73°

72°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
79°

78°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
78°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
77°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News