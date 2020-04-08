Isolated severe risk late Thursday. Larger severe threat Easter Sunday.

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says stay up to date with the forecast for Easter weekend, as an strong spring storm system is expected to bring the threat for severe thunderstorms.

On Thursday, a HOT and humid day on the way with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.

Late in the afternoon-evening, a cold front will start to approach south Louisiana. High-resolution forecast models indicate a few stronger thunderstorms possible.

Although currently not under a severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center tomorrow, I wouldn’t be surprised to see southeast Louisiana upgraded to a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) or Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for a few strong-severe thunderstorms late Thursday into Thursday night.

Hail & gusty winds would be the primary concerns.

On Friday, rain chances look spotty…and it will be cooler! High temperatures in the low-mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s-low 60s!

Saturday, a warm front will move northward. Few scattered showers/thunderstorms possible on Saturday.

This warmer, more humid atmosphere will set the stage for severe thunderstorms on Easter Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Louisiana within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms, and I expect this risk to increase as we get closer to the event.

The ingredients with this system appear ripe for all forms of severe weather including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

Exactly where and when the best ingredients will setup is still unclear, so monitor later forecasts closely!

Rainfall amounts between Thursday and Sunday look to range between 1-3 inches, with the highest totals further north. We could use the rain!

Stay tuned!