Isolated severe risk Friday afternoon-evening. Much cooler Mother’s Day Weekend!

Absolutely spectacular weather tonight through Friday morning! But, Meteorologist Scot Pilie says south Louisiana will have a risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms late Friday!

Tonight, low temperatures will be cool and crisp! Many spots on both sides of the lake will fall into the 50s. A few spots may even near the upper 40s north of the lake.

Lots of sunshine Thursday with high temps in the upper 70s-near 80. And we aren’t done with the cool temps just yet! Our next strong cold front is on the way Friday night, which will bring us a low-end severe risk.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Louisiana within a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.

The line of thunderstorms looks to arrive after 4PM Friday. Main risk will be gusty winds & hail. Rainfall amounts between .25-1.0″.

Clouds will hang around Saturday, keeping our temps way below average. Dry and lovely weather continues into early next week! Enjoy!