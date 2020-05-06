Isolated severe risk Friday afternoon-evening. Much cooler Mother’s Day Weekend!

Absolutely spectacular weather tonight through Friday morning! But, Meteorologist Scot Pilie says south Louisiana will have a risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms late Friday!

Tonight, low temperatures will be cool and crisp! Many spots on both sides of the lake will fall into the 50s. A few spots may even near the upper 40s north of the lake.

Lots of sunshine Thursday with high temps in the upper 70s-near 80. And we aren’t done with the cool temps just yet! Our next strong cold front is on the way Friday night, which will bring us a low-end severe risk.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Louisiana within a Marginal Risk(Level 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms.

The line of thunderstorms looks to arrive after 4PM Friday. Main risk will be gusty winds & hail. Rainfall amounts between .25-1.0″.

Clouds will hang around Saturday, keeping our temps way below average. Dry and lovely weather continues into early next week! Enjoy!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 62°
Clear
Clear 0% 82° 62°

Thursday

79° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 79° 65°

Friday

86° / 58°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 86° 58°

Saturday

72° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 72° 61°

Sunday

78° / 60°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 78° 60°

Monday

80° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 PM
Clear
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

12 AM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

1 AM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

2 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

6 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

