Isaias Aftermath: WNCT’s coverage across ENC

NEW BERN

Other parts of the East escaped major damage from the powerful overnight storm.

The New Bern area is no stranger to strong storms and hurricanes.

But Isaias is leaving little damage for the city to worry about.

Strong gusts of winds and crashing waves created some damage along the docks at Union Point Park.

Flooding could be seen in the park but most road ways were clear of standing water.

People living in New Bern are happy Isaias has passed.

Crews also worked on power outages in the early morning hours.

People told 9OYS they’re hopeful Isaias will be the only hurricane they see this season.

