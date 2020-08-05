Isaias Aftermath: WNCT’s coverage across ENC

Weather

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WNCT is bringing you the latest updates on Isaias across eastern North Carolina.

9OYS had several crews along ENC providing up-to-date information.

NEW BERN

Other parts of the East escaped major damage from the powerful overnight storm. 

The New Bern area is no stranger to strong storms and hurricanes.

But Isaias is leaving little damage for the city to worry about. 

Strong gusts of winds and crashing waves created some damage along the docks at Union Point Park. 

Flooding could be seen in the park but most road ways were clear of standing water. 

People living in New Bern are happy Isaias has passed.

Crews also worked on power outages in the early morning hours. 

People told 9OYS they’re hopeful Isaias will be the only hurricane they see this season. 

ATLANTIC BEACH

CHOCOWINITY

GREENVILLE

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH

BEAUFORT COUNTY

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 78°

Thursday

94° / 78°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 94° 78°

Friday

92° / 78°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 92° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 90° 79°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 79°

Monday

90° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Clear
0%
87°

86°

9 PM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
90°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

Popular

Latest News

More News