Is the pool open?

Temperatures are extremely warm across the area Thursday afternoon. The 2 PM update puts most of the area in the low to mid 80s. We have broken the old record high of 81 at Armstrong International. That was previously set back in 1990.

Overall not much change through Friday. Look for warm and muggy conditions tonight with low to mid 80s again on Friday afternoon. Rain chances should stay low through that point as well.

It will be warm and muggy for New Year’s Eve festivities. A spotty shower will be possible through midnight but chances look small.

Warm and windy conditions will continue on Saturday ahead of a cold front. Look for a brief line of rain and storms overnight into Sunday morning followed by windy and much colder weather Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will likely only be in the 40s.