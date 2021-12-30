Is the pool open?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures are extremely warm across the area Thursday afternoon. The 2 PM update puts most of the area in the low to mid 80s. We have broken the old record high of 81 at Armstrong International. That was previously set back in 1990.

Overall not much change through Friday. Look for warm and muggy conditions tonight with low to mid 80s again on Friday afternoon. Rain chances should stay low through that point as well.

It will be warm and muggy for New Year’s Eve festivities. A spotty shower will be possible through midnight but chances look small.

Warm and windy conditions will continue on Saturday ahead of a cold front. Look for a brief line of rain and storms overnight into Sunday morning followed by windy and much colder weather Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will likely only be in the 40s.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 84° 71°

Friday

81° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 81° 73°

Saturday

81° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind 52% 81° 65°

Sunday

69° / 37°
AM Thunderstorms/Wind
AM Thunderstorms/Wind 82% 69° 37°

Monday

52° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 52° 46°

Tuesday

63° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 63° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 68° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
81°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
79°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
77°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
16%
73°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
19%
72°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
74°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

