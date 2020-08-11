Indiana woman who died in mobile home during storm was found clutching child

Weather

by: WANE and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman died during a Monday night storm that caused a mobile home to roll with her and a child inside.

Around 7:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to find a mobile home had rolled onto its side against a neighboring mobile home. It had been reported to 911 that people were possibly trapped inside.

Within 10 minutes, firefighters found a woman clutching a child, both under debris. The woman was unconscious and in critical condition, while the boy was conscious and in good condition. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

A neighboring mobile home was struck by the one that rolled. A person inside was able to escape uninjured by climbing out a window.

Crews also discovered a serious gas leak, which firefighters addressed in an effort to secure the area from exposed power lines.

