Incredible video! Kenner resident captures power surge traveling down powerline.

Power surging at Fitz’s Plumbing Repair Service in Kenner. Video Courtesy Chris Fitzmorris.

KENNER, La. — Downed trees, icy roads, and thousands without power, including this Kenner neighborhood.

Chris Fitzmorris, owner of Fitz’s Plumbing and Repair Services LLC, shot this video outside of his business on Monday morning.

The video shows a power surge working its way back and forth through electric lines.

A transformer went down near his business, creating this incredible sight.

Entergy crews were quickly on site trying to restore power to thousands of Kenner residents.

As the winter storm continues to move through the New Orleans Metro Area, power outages remain one of the biggest concerns through Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Entergy and Cleco crews are working around the clock to restore power.

