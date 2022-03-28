Expect humidity levels to continue rising over the next 24 to 48 hours as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico flows into the area.

Heading into early Tuesday morning, the added moisture and low wind speeds may lead to another round of dense fog.

We continue to monitor the forecast for another round of storms on Wednesday. This is going to span both sides of Lake Pontchartrain late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

Expect a line of thunderstorms to move through from west to east with straight-line winds as a primary concern, but isolated tornadoes are still possible embedded within the main line.

Right now, the largest concerns are along and north I-10 and I-12. That’s where an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) is issued, with a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) issued west to River Parishes and east to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Be sure to have a way to receive warning information incase anything is issued. The concern with these high winds is the possibility of debris from last week’s tornadoes to loft.

Once the line of storms passes by Thursday morning, temperatures will only top out in the mid-70s for Thursday as well as Friday. The next rain chances after this is Saturday.