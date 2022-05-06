Good Morning and Happy Jazz Fest Friday! We have a hot forecast for all of these upcoming weekend festivities.

More hot and dry weather is on the way for most of the extended forecast now that last night’s storms have ended. Late Thursday night into early Friday a cold front pushed storms through the area.

The strongest activity was all long before sunrise. We then had another round of localized heavy downpours all morning. Any additional rain will remain south of the city before Jazz Fest gates open at 11:30AM, so some music to our ears, there!

Y’all know it’s going to be sloppy out there, so your boots will be best for Mud Fest! Otherwise most of the forecast is hot. Look for upper 80s Thursday with mid 80s behind the rain on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will both see highs around 90 with those types of numbers continuing well into next week. Have a great weekend!