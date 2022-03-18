Good Morning, New Orleans and a Happy Friday! We are waking up today to dry conditions south of Lake Ponchatrain as storms continue to push northeast from the west. Right now, most of the heaviest downpours, thunder, and lightening has remained north of the Louisiana border.

A Tornado Watch was issued west to Baton Rouge and east to the Mississippi Gulf Coast this morning but expired at 10AM for some but is continued until noon as pictured.

Heavy downpours and a few gusty winds were the primary concerns with Slight Risks across southeastern Louisiana. Low hail and an isolated tornado risks existed this morning, but all severe weather should clear no later than noon on Friday to allow for a gorgeous upcoming weekend. The afternoon and evening will be beautiful.

Temperatures are now in the 70s, and we’ll continue to warm up by the hottest part of the day!

This afternoon, we top out in the upper 70s north of Lake Pontchartain. Overnight, the 50s or 60s will then return across both sides of the Lake.

Have a great day today and weekend!