Improvements on the way Tuesday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Monday! We have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for just about 12 more hours. This weekend, we saw a little bit of everything. We’ll continue with a steady increase in afternoon highs now through early this week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the upper 60s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, we continue the theme of rain chances, but they are lower! We’ll finally begin seeing more improvements by mid-week. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly cooler forecast for the next few days when its dry. Wednesday, sunshine returns for the forseeable future with slightly less humidity!

Keep up with additional information on WGNO.com and Good Morning New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Improvements on the way Tuesday!

Rain chances lower Tuesday!

Sunshine returns to our forecast for mid-week!

Rain chances lower after today

Rain chances again today

Grab the umbrella Monday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

74° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 74° 69°

Tuesday

82° / 69°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 82° 69°

Wednesday

82° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 82° 68°

Thursday

83° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 83° 70°

Friday

83° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 83° 69°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 84° 70°

Sunday

83° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 83° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
74°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
70°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
73°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

77°

10 AM
Few Showers
33%
77°

78°

11 AM
Few Showers
33%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
6%
79°

77°

7 PM
Clear
9%
77°

75°

8 PM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

9 PM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

10 PM
Clear
7%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
7%
72°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News