Improvements on the way Tuesday!

Happy Monday! We have rain, humidity, and a few localized heavy downpours back in our forecast for just about 12 more hours. This weekend, we saw a little bit of everything. We’ll continue with a steady increase in afternoon highs now through early this week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the upper 60s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, we continue the theme of rain chances, but they are lower! We’ll finally begin seeing more improvements by mid-week. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly cooler forecast for the next few days when its dry. Wednesday, sunshine returns for the forseeable future with slightly less humidity!

Keep up with additional information on WGNO.com and Good Morning New Orleans.