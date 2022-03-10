Good Morning, New Orleans! We are coming off of quite the gloomy day yesterday, but Thursday looks absolutely stunning as a warm up returns with sunshine galore.

All day Thursday, we continue with the theme of seasonal weather!

This afternoon, we top out in the upper 60s to low 70stoday to Friday. 50s for highs return into your weekend once again. Overnight, the 40s or 50s will then return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Rain chances are in the forecast for tomorrow but taper off today.

Humidity will come back into our forecast for next week, and colder air is the theme over this weekend. We likely see our final freeze of the season on the Northshore waking up in 20s by Sunday morning.

Have a great day today!