Good Morning and a Happy Thursday! We are waking up to 40s and 50s after Tuesday’s cold front! Nearly 25-30 degrees cooler in most spots than early Tuesday morning! You can expect a similar forecast for early Friday morning!

The forecast for these next 24 hours is nice and quiet with dry air galore and high pressure dominating.

This afternoon after lunch, temperatures will top out about 72-76. Thursday’s outlook is copy and pasted from Wednesday’s, but moisture begins returning on Friday. Another front moves through Saturday morning into afternoon. Sunday as well as Monday will be beautiful once again just in time for Halloween!