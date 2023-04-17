Good Morning, New Orleans! Hopefully you got to indulge in yesterday’s weather over the weekend! We saw rain in the overnight hours Sunday, and temperatures have cooled down some in the last 24 hours.

Our forecast for today will be nice with mostly sunny conditions around the area once again!

Expect wall to wall sunshine with temperatures rising out of the 50s and 60s into the 70s Monday afternoon.

You’re waking up tomorrow to cool weather as 40s and 50s return on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Just a perfect outlook for the Zurich Classic Pro Ams!