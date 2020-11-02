Ideal forecast for voting on Election Day Tuesday!

Happy Monday! Our forecast for New Orleans has been chilly but nice after a cold front swung through Sunday to bring relief in the form of humidity and temperature!

Dry air will be behind this air mass, sticking around for the foreseeable days ahead! Rain chances remain tough to come by all week!

Polling stations are open from 7AM-8PM on Election Day across the Greater New Orleans area. Layers will be best, considering about a 20-30 degree temperature difference between the low forecast and high forecast for November 3rd, itself.

Northshore residents likely wake up with upper 30s to lower 40s outside their windows on Election morning while Southshore residents can anticipate upper 40s to lower 50s!

This is sweater weather, but you’ll really need those jackets if waiting outside tomorrow to vote for an extended period of time! With wall to wall sunshine, temperatures will quickly rise into the upper 50s and 60s for much of the voting window.

Afternoon highs will remain in the 70s, ten or so, ten degrees warmer than our forecast for Monday afternoon before falling back into the 50s and 60s once sunset arrives shortly after 5PM!

Climate Prediction Center outlooks show conditions will stay below average until mid week! Finally, again in southeast Louisiana, it feels seasonal once more! God Bless Louisiana and God Bless America!

