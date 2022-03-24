Good Morning, New Orleans! The forecast for Wednesday truly was stunning, and we have gorgeous one on its way!

The good news is our forecast for clean-up efforts will continue to be beautiful. Temperatures are now in the 50s and will continue to fall a few degrees as cooler air from Tuesday night’s cold front continues filtering in.

This afternoon, we top out in the 70s for highs. Sunny and 75, cannot beat it! This is the theme all throughout your weekend, as well. Overnight, the 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Low rain chances are in the forecast for these next 6 days. Just a gorgeous stretch of weather we have coming.

We’ll continue to bring you updated information on tornado ratings as survey teams complete damage assessments today.

Have a lovely Thursday!