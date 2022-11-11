Good Morning and a Happy Friday! We finally woke up today to comfortable temperatures! You can expect another quiet forecast for your afternoon, but it’s going to be unseasonably warm again! Humidity, at least, has come down, and temperatures are next!

Temperatures will warm into the 70s today ahead of this weekend’s cooler forecast. Humidity will continue dropping off further. Another front will be moving in again early tomorrow, bringing a stunning and more seasonal weekend. We see very low rain chances ahead!

Tropical Depression Nicole will soon exit Georgia, so we see less humidity with all of the moisture pulling east. The only impacts our area gets are breezy conditions Friday.

Have a great weekend!