Ideal forecast for Sunday on the way!

Weather

Happy Saturday as this is the most absolutely stunning night tonight! After our most recent cold front moved through, we have been enjoying lower humidity, sunshine, and a perfect temperature spread! It’s tough to be inside, right?

Finally, some traditional October weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for several days! Certainly, this is breezy!

Highs today reached 70s! Overnight, over Northshore locations, upper 40s or 50s will be the theme with mid 50s, lower 60s south! So perfect when enjoying Sunday morning coffee outdoors! Sunshine galore, too, enjoy it! I hope you can go outside at a point.

Weather Video

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

67° / 60°
Fair
Fair 0% 67° 60°

Sunday

74° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 74° 62°

Monday

76° / 66°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 76° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 80° 73°

Wednesday

80° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 80° 73°

Thursday

82° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 82° 71°

Friday

82° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 82° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

62°

6 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

7 AM
Clear
0%
61°

62°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

