Good Morning, New Orleans and a Happy Friday! This is a gorgeous morning as we welcome Strawberry Festival’s return! Look at that sunrise!

Conditions will be beautiful all day Friday as we see highs top out around 80. Saturday, rain chances move in which keep us in the mid 70s. The first wave of rain will arrive around midday which could produce locally heavy downpours. The second wave comes through overnight with the front, although that could end up a little weaker by that point.

Cooler and drier air filter in for the end of the weekend on Sunday as we top out in the mid 70s. Look for lows in the 50s and 60s. We could even see some 40s by Monday morning as the core of the cooler air moves in. Monday will only top out in the low to mid 70s. So far, the Zurich Classic’s start looks perfect weather-wise.

At this point it looks like low humidity will stick around to start the week as well. Enjoy your weekend!