NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the tropics, we continue to track Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to make landfall between Florida’s West Coast and the Panhandle as a strong hurricane early Wednesday. Winds could reach up to 120mph with storm surge up to 9 feet.

After several days of extremely hot weather, some relief may be on the way this week. Rain chances increase to about 50 to 60 percent again on Tuesday, as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

About 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall expected, which is much needed as most of the state is in an extreme drought. New Orleans is currently seeing a rainfall deficit of more than 20 inches year-to-date.

Temperatures will also be cooler as a result of the increased cloud cover and rain-cooled air. Highs will top out in the low 90s Tuesday but then back in the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday with lower rain chances. Either way, we don’t expect to hit 100 again anytime soon.

