Ida set for Louisiana landfall and significant impacts

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Ida continues to show signs of strengthening on Saturday morning as it sets its sights on the southeast and south central Louisiana coast. So far only slight changes have been made to the NHC forecast track, and overall the landfall point is very similar to the past few days. The main change is the track inland is a little west, which means better news for the immediate New Orleans area.

Overall impacts still look to be the same, and worst on the western side of our area. Storm surge will be dangerous outside the levee system, and you should leave those areas.

Rainfall projections are also highest on the western side of our area near the center. Keep in mind that bands to the east can also have locally heavy rainfall amounts within them and are more difficult to predict. We will also be in an area favorable for tornadoes as Ida moves inland.

Wind gust potential looks significant near the center of Ida. Areas like Terrebonne parish over to Morgan City could see gusts well above 100. It would be a good idea to get out of those areas to be safe. The metro New Orleans areas will see gusts in the 70s and potentially 80s, so expect widespread loss of power around the area.

At the end of the day this will be a big issue for many people in southeast and south central Louisiana. However it does look like the city of New Orleans itself avoids a direct hit, and Baton Rouge may actually end up with more damage.

Please be safe and have plenty of supplies if you are staying during the storm. This will be a dangerous situation for many. Plan to not be able to leave the house through the day Sunday and Sunday night, and likely Monday as well. Many areas will be in for a very long clean up process near the center of this storm.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

86° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 48% 86° 80°

Sunday

82° / 77°
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind 100% 82° 77°

Monday

82° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 92% 82° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 85° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 78°

Thursday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 87° 77°

Friday

87° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
82°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
83°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

84°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
84°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
83°

83°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
83°

83°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

84°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

83°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
83°

83°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
83°

83°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
83°

83°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
83°

82°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
82°

83°

5 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
81%
83°

82°

6 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
93%
82°

81°

7 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
94%
81°

81°

8 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
95%
81°

