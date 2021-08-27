Ida path to Louisiana, locally significant impacts possible

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center Friday morning has Ida making landfall as a category 3 storm winds of 115 mph. This certainly looks reasonable based on a lot of the forecast models, which actually have the storm stronger than that. It will be a key to see how well the core holds together as it moves over Cuba, but rapid intensification is possible as it moves through the Gulf.

We should expect significant impacts from this storm in our area. However this does not look like a worst case scenario. The good news in terms of storm surge is that the system will not have a bunch of time over the water to build up levels. This will prevent us from likely seeing catastrophic storm surge. Right now most of the coast is forecast at 7-11 feet, which means flooding likely outside the levee system.

One of the other big issues with Ida will be the heavy rain. Look for a potential of 10-15 inches across the area with isolated higher amounts possible.

Wind speeds will be gusting into the 80s and 90s as this storm moves through. That combined with heavy rain amounts means power outages will be likely. If you are staying home you should prepare for several days if not more than a week without power.

Isolated tornadoes will be possible east of the center as well, especially farther east.

Make your preparations now and be ready for significant impacts to the local area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Ida set to be a major hurricane at landfall

Our Ida coverage continues into Friday with more rain on the way

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

Tropical Storm Ida bringing lots of local rain

TD9 path to Louisiana, start getting ready

Rain chances stay high, watching for tropical development in the Gulf

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 82° 80°

Saturday

87° / 81°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 87° 81°

Sunday

82° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 98% 82° 78°

Monday

82° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 86% 82° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 85° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 88° 78°

Thursday

89° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 89° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 AM
Rain
79%
79°

80°

9 AM
Showers
68%
80°

81°

10 AM
Showers
37%
81°

81°

11 AM
Showers
62%
81°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
81°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
80°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
82°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
81°

82°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
81°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
81°

82°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
82°

81°

11 PM
Showers
40%
81°

81°

12 AM
Showers
38%
81°

81°

1 AM
Few Showers
32%
81°

81°

2 AM
Showers
37%
81°

81°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
81°

81°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
81°

81°

7 AM
Showers
44%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News