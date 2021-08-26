Ida coverage continues into Friday with more rain on the way

As of the latest advisory, Tropical storm Ida continues on a northwest heading at 12 mph with sustained winds of 40mph. Ida is situated 65 miles southeast of the Grand Cayman Islands in the Caribbean. On the forecast track Ida will pass over western Cuba Friday night as a strengthening tropical storm, emerging in the southern Gulf of Mexico as a category 1 hurricane by Saturday morning.

Ida is forecast to be category 2 hurricane Sunday morning, and then move onshore has a strong category 2 storm with forecast winds of 110 miles per hours as it makes landfall Sunday afternoon.

Ida: 10:00 p.m., August 26, 2021

Ida will pass over an extremely warm pool of Gulf water associated with the Gulf stream. Water temperatures of 86 – 90 degrees will create the change of Ida strengthening to a category 3 storm before making landfall with winds speeds in excess of 111 mph.

Storm surge and torrential rain will be potential threats causing flooding, in addition to the high winds.