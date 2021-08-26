Ida coverage continues into Friday with more rain on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As of the latest advisory, Tropical storm Ida continues on a northwest heading at 12 mph with sustained winds of 40mph.  Ida is situated 65 miles southeast of the Grand Cayman Islands in the Caribbean. On the forecast track Ida will pass over western Cuba Friday night as a strengthening tropical storm, emerging in the southern Gulf of Mexico as a category 1 hurricane by Saturday morning. 

Ida is forecast to be category 2 hurricane Sunday morning, and then move onshore has a strong  category 2 storm with forecast winds of 110 miles per hours as it makes landfall Sunday afternoon.

Ida: 10:00 p.m., August 26, 2021

Ida will pass over an extremely warm pool of Gulf water associated with the Gulf stream.  Water temperatures of 86 – 90 degrees will create the change of Ida strengthening to a category 3 storm before making landfall with winds speeds in excess of 111 mph.

Storm surge and torrential rain will be potential threats causing flooding, in addition to the high winds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Our Ida coverage continues into Friday with more rain on the way

WGNO News at 10 p.m.

Tropical Storm Ida bringing lots of local rain

TD9 path to Louisiana, start getting ready

Rain chances stay high, watching for tropical development in the Gulf

Rainy Thursday on the way, closely watching Invest 99-L!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 80° 79°

Friday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 83° 79°

Saturday

88° / 80°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 88° 80°

Sunday

82° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 97% 82° 79°

Monday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 96% 84° 79°

Tuesday

87° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 85% 87° 79°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

7 AM
Showers
37%
80°

81°

8 AM
Rain
69%
81°

82°

9 AM
Rain
65%
82°

83°

10 AM
Rain
67%
83°

83°

11 AM
Rain
78%
83°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
82°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
82°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
82°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
81°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
81°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
81°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
80°

81°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
81°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
81°

81°

11 PM
Showers
46%
81°

81°

12 AM
Showers
42%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News