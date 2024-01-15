NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police is responding to multiple crashes on icy roads in North Louisiana on Monday, Jan. 15.
According to officers with the LSP, wintery precipitation is currently falling in north Louisiana and causing ice to accumulate on roads, making it dangerous to drive.
The City of New Orleans and Jefferson Parish have already announced freeze plans ahead of the severe weather this week for below freezing temperatures.
Officers are urging drivers to travel safely and avoid unnecessary travel.
Hazardous roadways conditions or reckless driving can be reported to *LSP (577).
