A powerful arctic cold front pushing across the region is bringing much colder air and icy conditions this morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain, where freezing rain is possible, until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Isolated rain showers have transitioned into freezing rain as the colder air filters in. Freezing rain is rain that freezes after falling to the surface, leading to light ice accumulations.

Be prepared for slick roads where the ice forms, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges, overpasses, and on and off ramps. There are a lot of closures across the area.

It may be a good idea to avoid driving unless it is necessary until conditions improve Tuesday afternoon.

Be sure to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes over the next 48 hours. Exposed pipes, especially with elevated buildings, should be wrapped to avoid bursting.