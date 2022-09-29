The latest update from the National Hurricane Center Thursday afternoon shows Ian has once again strengthened into a hurricane with winds of 75 mph. The official forecast takes it into South Carolina as a hurricane although with minimal strengthening beyond this point.

The biggest issues will be storm surge along the coast of South Carolina along with locally heavy rain. The heaviest rains will likely continue on the west and northwest side of the storm. A risk of tornadoes will also be found on the eastern side of the storm once it moves inland again.