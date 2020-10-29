Hurricane Zeta still classified as a Cat 2, soon to exit Louisiana and enter Mississippi

—

7 p.m. UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center’s 7 p.m. hourly update confirms Hurricane Zeta is still moving at 25 miles per hour with 100 mile per hour winds.

Right now, the storm is continually moving out of the state and into Mississippi, along the Mississippi Gulf Coast region on the radar. There is still a considerable amount of wind outside across all of WGNO’s viewing area. Certainly, the eastern winds are strong, but this is equally impressive on the back, western side, as well.

A tornado watch does remain in effect until 12AM tonight, but the greatest concern for tropical spin ups is east of where this is coming inland, throughout Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.

There are a lot of storm reports with downed trees, downed power lines, and a few collapsed roofs, as well. Do not go outside tonight to explore. Conditions are very dangerous, and it will be tough to fully survey damage until the sun comes up.

Tomorrow morning, a cold front will roll through early, bringing temperatures down quickly. The weather should be nice for clean up efforts.