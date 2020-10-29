Hurricane Zeta still classified as a Cat 2, soon to exit Louisiana and enter Mississippi

Hurricane Zeta continues roaring through Louisiana

7 p.m. UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center’s 7 p.m. hourly update confirms Hurricane Zeta is still moving at 25 miles per hour with 100 mile per hour winds.

Right now, the storm is continually moving out of the state and into Mississippi, along the Mississippi Gulf Coast region on the radar. There is still a considerable amount of wind outside across all of WGNO’s viewing area. Certainly, the eastern winds are strong, but this is equally impressive on the back, western side, as well.

A tornado watch does remain in effect until 12AM tonight, but the greatest concern for tropical spin ups is east of where this is coming inland, throughout Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.

There are a lot of storm reports with downed trees, downed power lines, and a few collapsed roofs, as well. Do not go outside tonight to explore. Conditions are very dangerous, and it will be tough to fully survey damage until the sun comes up.

Tomorrow morning, a cold front will roll through early, bringing temperatures down quickly. The weather should be nice for clean up efforts.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 57°
Windy, showers early
Windy, showers early 40% 79° 57°

Thursday

68° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 68° 53°

Friday

66° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 66° 55°

Saturday

71° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 71° 61°

Sunday

73° / 52°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 73° 52°

Monday

64° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 64° 51°

Tuesday

68° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

8 PM
Showers/Wind
50%
75°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
75°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

59°

7 AM
Clear
10%
59°

57°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

