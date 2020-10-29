Hurricane Zeta brings significant wind impacts. Here’s the recap. Beautiful, cooler weather for the cleanup.

For folks in southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi sweating without power. Cooler air is moving in. Cold front will sweep in over the next 2-3 hours. High temps later today in the middle 60s!

Max wind gusts reported so far across southeast Louisiana & Mississippi. Un-confirmed report of 130mph wind gust in Port Fourchon.

Keep in mind, we don’t have reliable wind gauges everywhere. Likely winds under-reported with a strong hurricane like #Zeta. Here’s a look at some of the max wind gusts & storm surge values.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 66° 52°

Friday

67° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 67° 54°

Saturday

72° / 62°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 72° 62°

Sunday

74° / 51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 51°

Monday

64° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 52°

Tuesday

69° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 57°

Wednesday

72° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 72° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

63°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

9 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

10 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

2 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

54°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

53°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

