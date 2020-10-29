Hurricane Zeta brings significant wind impacts. Here’s the recap. Beautiful, cooler weather for the cleanup.

For folks in southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi sweating without power. Cooler air is moving in. Cold front will sweep in over the next 2-3 hours. High temps later today in the middle 60s!

Max wind gusts reported so far across southeast Louisiana & Mississippi. Un-confirmed report of 130mph wind gust in Port Fourchon.

Keep in mind, we don’t have reliable wind gauges everywhere. Likely winds under-reported with a strong hurricane like #Zeta. Here’s a look at some of the max wind gusts & storm surge values.