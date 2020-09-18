Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Download our Apps

Submit Your Weather Photos

Hurricane Teddy strengthens to Category 4 storm; Tropical Depression 22 forms in Gulf of Mexico

Weather

by: Sydney Kalich and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BERMUDA (NewsNation Now) — Hurricane Teddy is now a Category 4 hurricane continues to strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean with winds up to 140 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 p.m. CDT Thursday, the storm is on track to affect Bermuda Sunday evening or Monday. While forecasters can’t predict whether Bermuda is directly in Teddy’s path, strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall is expected for the island. Bermuda was affected by Hurricane Paulette this week.

Large swells produced by the hurricane are expected to affect parts of the southeastern United States, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Greater Antilles and the Leeward Islands late this week and into the weekend. Teddy is currently moving northwest through the ocean with hurricane-force winds extending 60 miles out from the eye of the storm.

As Teddy strengthens in the Atlantic, the remnants of Hurricane Sally caused rain and flooding throughout the southeast half of the United States. Tropical storms Vicky and Paulette slowed in the Atlantic.

At 6 p.m. CT the NHC issued an advisory for Tropical Depression Twenty Two which was forming in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Share this story

Weather Video

Thursday 9-17 evening weather update

Tropical Depression 22 forms

Thursday 9-17 evening weather update

Sally moves on. Watching next system in the southern Gulf.

Wednesday evening 9-16 weather update

Wednesday evening weather forecast with Hank Allen

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 76°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 85° 76°

Friday

82° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 82° 73°

Saturday

78° / 73°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 78° 73°

Sunday

77° / 72°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 77° 72°

Monday

77° / 72°
Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers
Windy, chance of a few afternoon showers 40% 77° 72°

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 77° 72°

Wednesday

77° / 72°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 77° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

Popular

Latest News

More News