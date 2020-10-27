7AM UPDATE — Hurricane, Storm Surge, and Tropical Storm Warnings issued. Prepare today.

7AM UPDATE — Tropical Storm Zeta fixing to emerge into the southern Gulf of Mexico. Zeta now a tropical storm with max winds of 70mph, expected to re-intensify to a hurricane later today.

Hurricane Warnings, Storm Surge Warnings, and Tropical Storm Warnings issued for the Gulf Coast. Preparations need to be completed today.

Track shifted back a hair west with landfall expected in southeast Louisiana late Wednesday-Wednesday night as a quick moving Category 1 hurricane. Widespread power outages likely.

Surge, wind, and localized heavy rainfall risks. Fortunately, quick pace of system will limit duration & lower magnitude of rain impacts.

Keep in mind, this forecast will be fine tuned as we get closer to landfall late Wednesday. Average error in projected landfall 1 1/2 days from landfall is about 30-50 miles.

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to Navarre, Florida, including Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Vermilion Bay, Pensacola Bay, and Mobile Bay.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line, Florida.

