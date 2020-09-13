Hurricane, Storm Surge, and Flash Flood Watches issued ahead of slow-moving Sally. Here’s the latest:

Hurricane & Storm Surge Watches issued for the Gulf Coast. Sally likely to bring winds, surge, and a significant flash flood threat to parts of the Gulf Coast Monday-Wednesday.

Finish preparations Sunday, as conditions will begin to go downhill as early as Monday morning-mid day. Landfall expected late Monday night-Wednesday morning, as system slows down on approach to land.

As it stands now, most forecast guidance brings the system near landfall in southeast Louisiana/south Mississippi. A Category 1-Category 2 hurricane seems plausible based off current trends. Forecast models have struggled mightily with intensification of storms this year. Watch the trends closely. It’s not out of the question for the system to be stronger than projected.

Keep in mind. With this forecast path, 50 miles will make the difference in impacts. 50 miles further east = impacts in Louisiana will be FAR lower. 50 miles west = much more significant impacts. It’s simply too early to call. Prepare as it the system is coming, just in case.

NHC states “Users are reminded to not focus on the exact details of the track or intensity forecast as the average NHC track error at 3-4 days out is around 150 miles and the average intensity error is around 15 mph. In addition, winds, storm surge, and rainfall hazards will extend far from the center.”

Sally expected to be 85mph at landfall near mouth of the Mississippi River. System will be moving SLOW, and a significant rainfall threat Monday-Wednesday will be likely along and east of the center. Hot spots of 15-20” likely.

Flash Flood Watch in effect from Sunday night through Wednesday night.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Alabama/Florida Border, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne, Mobile Bay

Storm surge of 6-9 feet expected from the Mouth of the Mississippi River, through Lake Borgne, and the Mississippi Coast. 2-4 feet inside Lake Pontchartrain & Maurepas.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans

Hurricane Watch includes Metro New Orleans, which means hurricane conditions possible within 48 hours. Power outages likely.