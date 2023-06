NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Here at WGNO, we want to make sure you are prepared for 2023’s storm season. From evacuating with a family, storm surge, wind force, preparing our pets, to protecting our pictures and mementos; we have the predictions and the information to help you all season long.

Hurricane Special 2023 TV schedule:

NOLA38, Saturday June 3 at 9:30 PM

WGNO, Sunday June 4 at 10:30 PM