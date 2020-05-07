Hurricane Preparedness Week: Strengthen Your Home

Right now is a good time to work on preparations for your home while we are still under a stay at home order

Right now is a good time to work on preparations for your home while we are still under a stay at home order. There are steps you can take to make your home hurricane ready.

If you plan to board up windows in the event of a storm go your wood now. Measure and cut boards and have them ready to go if a storm is coming. That way you are not fighting the crowds who are trying to prepare at the last minute.

Take this time to trim back any branches and limbs that are close to your house and may get blown around causing damage.

If a storm is approaching remember to pick up any loose lawn items that could get blown around and cause damage.

Also prepare now for any boats or cars that you would need to have a shelter for.

Stay with WGNO this hurricane season.

