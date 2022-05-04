The first week of May is National Hurricane Preparedness Week and each day focuses on a different preparation topic.

Wednesday’s focus is on getting an insurance checkup.

The National Hurricane Center recommends calling your insurance company or agent and ask for an insurance checkup.

Homeowners are encouraged to check to make sure they have enough insurance to repair or even replace their home.

It is important to remember that standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flooding. Whether you’re a homeowner or renter, you’ll need a separate policy for flooding. If you plan to get flood insurance, act quickly as most flood insurance policies require a 30-day waiting period before coverage begins.

