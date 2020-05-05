Hurricane Preparedness Week: Have Supplies Ready

Today’s hurricane prep week topic is dealing with disaster supplies. As always it is a good idea to have these supplies ahead of time so you are not scrambling if a storm is coming.

If you are staying home you want enough food and water for each person in the house for at least three days. Stock up now on non-perishable items.

Think about important documents such as insurance papers, property or car titles, and other documents you would want to keep safe. Store them in a dry and portable container that you can take with you if you evacuate.

Remember to have all prescriptions filled and up to date, along with any medicines for your pets.

Have plenty of cash in case the power is out, as well as a full tank of gas in your car.

Keep in mind this summer we will also be dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Have masks for each person in your house. Check in with local and state officials in the area you are going if you are evacuating to see what guidelines they have in place.

Always keep cell phones charged and plenty of batteries for flashlights and emergency radios.

Stay with WGNO on air and online this hurricane season.