Hurricane Preparedness Week: Get an Insurance Checkup

It’s always a good idea to check with your insurance agent before hurricane season to make sure your policies are up to date. You don’t want to wait until a storm is approaching because there could be a lag in when policies actually go into effect.

Keep important documents in a ziplock bag or something that can easily be taken with you if you evacuate.

Get flood insurance! Keep in mind flood insurance is separate from most home-owner policies. Even if you are not in a required flood zone it make sense to have flood insurance.

Doing these things now can save you trouble and money in the long run should a storm move into your area.

