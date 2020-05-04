Hurricane Preparedness Week: Get an Evacuation Plan

Hurricane Preparedness Week is upon us and it's time to start thinking about what you would do if a storm is headed your way

Hurricane Preparedness Week is upon us and it’s time to start thinking about what you would do if a storm is headed your way.

Monday’s topic is getting an evacuation plan. This is important in case you are ordered to evacuate your area. The first thing to remember is to follow the request of your local officials if you are told to evacuate. It is for your safety.

Start thinking now where you would go. Have multiple options depending on which direction you need to go. Will you stay with family or friends or will you need a hotel. If you have a pet, will the hotel allow your pet to stay with you.

Also know what zone you live in. Areas near the coast will be told to evacuate sooner than areas farther inland.

Also be aware of contra-flow routes. Once you get in contra-flow you won’t be able to exit the interstate until certain points much farther away. This could impact your plans on where you are staying.

As always stay with WGNO for the latest this hurricane season.