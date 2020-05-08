Hurricane Preparedness Week: Get a Written Plan

To wrap up the week we are talking about getting a written plan and documentation ready to go before a storm comes this way

To wrap up the week we are talking about getting a written plan and documentation ready to go before a storm comes this way.

It’s always a good idea to take photos of your valuables. You can quickly walk around and take some pictures of items that, if damaged, you can present evidence for while making a claim.

Keep important documents in a waterproof container and have them accessible if you evacuate.

And finally make sure everyone in your family knows the plan. If you choose to stay or evacuate people need to know how to reach you and what your plan is to make sure you are safe.

