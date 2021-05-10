Hurricane Preparedness Week: Develop An Evacuation Plan

This week we observe Hurricane Preparedness topics to adequatley get ready for June 1 through November 30th after a wildy active 2020 season on record books.

Early last year, NOAA’s forecast for August-November being “extremely active” months came to fruition, given every name on the 2020 Atlantic Names List was used before October, causing the Greek alphabet to kick in! The last time that happened was the 2005 hurricane season, which spurred Katrina.

Now, instead of using the greek alphabet when every Atlantic Names List is fully used, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) will, instead, provide a supplemental list of names.

2020’s hurricane season produced thirty tropical depressions, twenty-nine of which became tropical storms. In addition, there were thirteen hurricanes, six of which became major hurricanes.

Be sure you arrange a plan for evacuating in case yet another Major Hurricane (Category 3+) threatens our Louisiana coastline and WGNO viewing area this year.

Be intentional in thinking about potential destinations. Contemplate several different possibilites depending on where a hurricane specifically tracks.

Review city-wide and state-wide contraflow maps to better understand how long evacuating may take. Make sure whichever destination you choose accepts pets upon arrival, too. It is always a good idea to stock up on necessary supplies early before the rush of an immediate threat shapes up. Often times, storms form and paths evolve with little to no notice, as we know all too well here across southeast Louisiana.

